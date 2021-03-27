Nigerian govt raises alarm over fake COVID-19 vaccine from China | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has confirmed the seizure of 3,000 doses of fake COVID19 vaccines sent to Africa from China.

The Director of Hospital Services in the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebimpe Adebiyi, disclosed this in a letter dated March 26, 2021, to the Chief Medical Directors/Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Health Institutions in the country.

She said the Nigerian Customs Service has designated the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, as the only Point of Entry (PoE) for imported COVID-19 vaccines in a bid to check the importation of fake vaccines into the country.

The letter read: “The Ministry is in receipt of a letter from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 regarding the arrest of about 3,000 doses of fake COVID-19 vaccines which were Africa-bound from China.

“The report further indicates that the fake COVID-19 vaccines are already in circulation in Africa. To prevent the importation of fake vaccines, kindly note that the Nigeria Customs Service has designated Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport as the only Point of Entry (PoE) for imported COVID-19 vaccines.

“I am therefore to bring this to your notice and dispel any possibility of COVID-19 vaccines being available for sale or being administered by any unauthorized institution. Please accept the assurances of my best regards.”

