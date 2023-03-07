Nigerian govt raises concerns, lists hinderances to 2023 national census

The conduct of the 2023 National Census scheduled to hold between March 29 and April 2, may not be feasible as the Nigerian government has raised concerns over the impact of funding, insecurity and cultural differences on the exercise.

These fears were raised by Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Clem Agba, who said the conduct of the 2023 National Housing and Population Census wash hanging on a balance.

Agba, who raised the concerns at a meeting with members of the private sector and development partners in Abuja on Monday, explained that though over 60 percent of funds needed for the census had been released, more funding intervention from development partners remains key.

The meeting which was the second for officials of the National Population Commission (NPC), development partners, the diplomatic corps, and members of the private sector amid preparations for the National Housing and Population Census, was convened to address grey areas for a successful exercise nationwide.

The Minister said one of the objectives of the meeting was how to source for funds for the exercise, promising to manage the funds in a transparent manner.

On the issue of insecurity, the NPC allayed fears that the exercise may not hold in some communities, though it admitted that there were pockets of insecurity when the NPC conducted the enumeration area demarcation in some local government areas of the country.

