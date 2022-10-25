Nigerian govt raises the alarm over fake recruitments into civil service

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) expressed concern on Monday about the distribution of bogus employment letters given to unwary job seekers in desperate need of work.

Dr. Tukur Ingawa, the commission’s chairman, made the clarification in a statement by Mr. Alaba Balogun, the deputy director of press and public relations for the commission in Abuja.

“The commission has noted with dismay the circulation of fake appointment letters being issued to unsuspecting desperate job seekers in the society-despite extensive media campaign of the commission against such fraudulent action.

“On this basis therefore, the commission wishes to reiterate that it is the only body, constitutionally charged with the responsibility of personnel recruitment, promotion and discipline in the Federal Civil Service,” Ingawa said.

READ ALSO:Federal govt directs students who fled Ukraine to complete form for placement in Nigerian universities

According to Ingawa, the commission was closely collaborating with Ministries/Extra Ministerial Departments and the office of The Head of The Civil Service of The Federation to carry out this duty.

He asserted that the commission wa the sole entity with legal recognition and a responsibility to carry out hiring and give letters of appointment to qualified nationals.

“To this end, the commission wishes to advise job seekers, especially young graduates, to be wary of professional fraudsters on social and conventional media, purporting to be working for the commission.

“Their mission is only to extort and make financial gains on their gullibility.”

The FCSC Chairman therefore implored graduates to visit the commission’s website, www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng, for accurate information and guidance.

“The FCSC wishes to seize this opportunity to state that it has instituted robust measures that are continuously being reviewed to curb the ills of fake appointment letters in the service, and will not rest on its oars to achieve this ultimate objective,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now