Nigerian govt raises the alarm over spike in COVID-19 cases

The Federal Government on Thursday raised the alarm over rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed 663 cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day figure since the country recorded its first infection of the virus on February 17.

Nigeria currently has 13, 873 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 382 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, stated this at the PTF daily news conference in Abuja

He said Nigeria witnessed a spike in number of confirmed cases when the number of recorded cases jumped to 663 on Tuesday, adding that the figure was a source of concern to the Federal Government.

READ ALSO: Nigeria records highest ever single day COVID-19 figure as 663 new cases take total over the 13,000 mark to 13,464

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the PTF briefing on Monday emphasised that a great majority of Nigerians were still susceptible to COVID-19 and cautioned that it could be more deadly if the citizens allowed it to transmit easily among the people.

He added that the admonition remained valid and underscored the need for vigilance and self-preservation.

Mustapha said the PTF would continue to monitor the level of activities and compliance with the guidelines nationwide and consultations would continue.

He revealed that another round of video conference would take place with the team of governors appointed by the National Economic Council (NEC) to interface with the PTF.

“The PTF will re- emphasise its appeal to governments at the sub-national level as well as our security agencies to enforce the guidelines and protocols firmly.

“The PTF will also be meeting with the heads of these agencies to further fine-tune strategies to ensure compliance,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions