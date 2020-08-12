Nigerian govt reacts to purported sack of UNILAG vice-chancellor

The Federal Government reacted to the purported sack of the vice-chancellor of University of Lagos.

The government said it had not been briefed on the purported removal of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, by the institution’s Governing Council.

The UNILAG governor council had in a statement issued by the institution’s Registrar, Oladejo Azeez, announced the removal of the vice-chancellor for alleged financial impropriety and gross misconduct.

However, in a statement issued by the Director of Press in the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, the government said it awaits proper briefing from UNILAG authorities on the matter.

It, however, insisted that the governing council has the power to hire and sack staff in the institution.

The statement read: “My dear colleagues, the Federal Ministry of Education wishes to state that it is yet to be briefed on the developments at the University of Lagos regarding the purported removal of the VC.

“While the ministry awaits for the proper briefing from the university authorities, it is important to reaffirm that council has the power to hire and fire, but that due process must be followed in doing so.”

