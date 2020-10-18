Nigerian govt reacts to reported arrest of #ENDSARS protesters in Egypt

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Sunday denied the involvement of the Federal Government in the reported arrest of #ENDSARS protesters in Cairo, Egypt.

Some Nigerians protesting the brutality and extortion by police, particularly the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in their home country were dispersed at the Nigerian Embassy in Cairo and later arrested on Sunday.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the Nigerians were arrested by police while they were chanting anti-SARS songs.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS protesters in the Netherlands tackle Nigerian envoy

However, in a chat with journalists on the matter, Dabiri-Erewa insisted that the Nigerians were not arrested at the Nigerian Embassy but at another location.



She said Egypt has its own rules that guide public gatherings.

Join the conversation

Opinions