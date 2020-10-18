Nigerian govt reacts to reported arrest of #ENDSARS protesters in Egypt

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Sunday denied the involvement of the Federal Government in the reported arrest of #ENDSARS protesters in Cairo, Egypt.
Some Nigerians protesting the brutality and extortion by police, particularly the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in their home country were dispersed at the Nigerian Embassy in Cairo and later arrested on Sunday.
In a video that surfaced on social media, the Nigerians were arrested by police while they were chanting anti-SARS songs.
However, in a chat with journalists on the matter, Dabiri-Erewa insisted that the Nigerians were not arrested at the Nigerian Embassy but at another location.
She said Egypt has its own rules that guide public gatherings.
