Nigerian govt reaffirms commitment to fight Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, others

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, on Wednesday reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and other criminals wreaking havoc in many parts of Nigeria.

Magashi, who gave the assurance during the inauguration of some projects at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna, said the government would never fail the nation in the fight against the criminals in the country.

Insecurity has been one of the major challenges of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He said: “We are all products of the NDA. We are proud of its achievements so far, and we are hoping that we will do what is required to bring peace and stability to the nation.

“Certainly, we are making progress and by God’s grace, we shall not fail this nation in all forms of security matters.”

