News
Nigerian govt reaffirms commitment to fight Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, others
The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, on Wednesday reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and other criminals wreaking havoc in many parts of Nigeria.
Magashi, who gave the assurance during the inauguration of some projects at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna, said the government would never fail the nation in the fight against the criminals in the country.
Insecurity has been one of the major challenges of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.
READ ALSO: ‘Nigerian Army has reclaimed 60,300 communities from Boko Haram/ISWAP’ —Commander
He said: “We are all products of the NDA. We are proud of its achievements so far, and we are hoping that we will do what is required to bring peace and stability to the nation.
“Certainly, we are making progress and by God’s grace, we shall not fail this nation in all forms of security matters.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...