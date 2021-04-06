 Nigerian govt receives 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Nigerian govt receives 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India

Published

4 mins ago

on

The Federal Government has received 100,000 doses of Covishield vaccines from India.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, confirmed this during the task force briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said: “As you are aware, Nigeria received 3.94 million doses of the COVID-19 Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on March 2, 2021.

“These vaccines represented the first tranche of about 16 million doses allocated to Nigeria through the COVAX facility, aimed at vaccinating an initial 20 percent of the population.

“More vaccines are also expected from the African Union’s Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT).

“We shall also be receiving about 100,000 doses of Covishield vaccines donated by the Government of India to Nigeria. This will further boost the number of Nigerians to be vaccinated by about 50,000.

READ ASLO: Why Nigerian govt halted COVID-19 vaccination – Health minister

“The PTF through the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and the National Primary Health Center Development Agency (NPHCDA) prioritised the initial consignment of vaccines to cover frontline medical personnel, strategic leadership, and those above the age of 50 years across the nation.

“Majority of sub-national entities have already received their allocation and administration is progressing.

“As at April 5, 2021, 963,802 persons in Nigeria had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The overarching objective is to vaccinate 70 percent of Nigeria’s population between 2021 and 2022.”

The Acting Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Velagaleti Surendr, presented the vaccines to the PTF after the briefing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

Investigations6 days ago

Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports1 hour ago

Real Madrid outclass woeful Liverpool in UCL quarter-final

Liverpool will have to produce another Champions League knockout stage comeback against Spanish giants after the English Premier League side...
Latest6 hours ago

NSF 2020: Sports minister commends athletes, officials for compliance with COVID-19 protocols

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with COVID-19...
Latest8 hours ago

What to look out for this week on UEFA Champions League

As football lovers look forward to an exciting week on the UEFA Champions League, after the Easter break, below are...
Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival
Latest15 hours ago

Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival

New national records were set on Monday, in the swimming event of the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020”....
Sports3 days ago

13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival

At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...

Latest Tech News

Latest7 hours ago

Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google

American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Latest11 hours ago

Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Latest1 day ago

Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
Tech3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
Latest4 days ago

She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...