Nigerian govt receives 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerian govt receives 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India
The Federal Government has received 100,000 doses of Covishield vaccines from India.
The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, confirmed this during the task force briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said: “As you are aware, Nigeria received 3.94 million doses of the COVID-19 Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on March 2, 2021.
“These vaccines represented the first tranche of about 16 million doses allocated to Nigeria through the COVAX facility, aimed at vaccinating an initial 20 percent of the population.
“More vaccines are also expected from the African Union’s Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT).
“We shall also be receiving about 100,000 doses of Covishield vaccines donated by the Government of India to Nigeria. This will further boost the number of Nigerians to be vaccinated by about 50,000.
READ ASLO: Why Nigerian govt halted COVID-19 vaccination – Health minister
“The PTF through the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and the National Primary Health Center Development Agency (NPHCDA) prioritised the initial consignment of vaccines to cover frontline medical personnel, strategic leadership, and those above the age of 50 years across the nation.
“Majority of sub-national entities have already received their allocation and administration is progressing.
“As at April 5, 2021, 963,802 persons in Nigeria had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The overarching objective is to vaccinate 70 percent of Nigeria’s population between 2021 and 2022.”
The Acting Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Velagaleti Surendr, presented the vaccines to the PTF after the briefing.
