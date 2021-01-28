Nigerian govt receives more digital identification units to track SIM cards

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has confirmed that it has received more digital identification units to curb the fight against insecurity in the country.

The receipt of the Ecosystem Coordination Strategic Unit of the Digital Identification for Development Project sent from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation was confirmed on Wednesday by Permanent Secretary of the communications ministry, Festus Daudu.

According to him, the new unit would further enable the government to coordinate, check and curb insecurity through the linkage of National Identity Numbers to Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM)

of individuals across the country.

“Every household has one form of contact or the other with a communication equipment that uses a SIM and with that, it will be easy to track down any criminal activity from any household or from any group or individuals,” Daudu said.

The development was also confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by Phil Oshodin, the communications ministry’s spokesperson, who stated that the move was assisted by the World Bank, Agence France De Development and the European Investment Bank.

“The project is to increase the number of persons with a national ID number, issued by a robust and inclusive foundation ID system that facilitates access to service,” the ministry stated.

