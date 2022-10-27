Nigerian govt receives zero bid for Port-Harcourt Airport, unveils bidders towards privitisation

The Federal Government has revealed that no company made a bid for Port-Harcourt Airport as concession towards the privitisation of the nation’s airports was unveiled.

Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, made the announcement when he addressed newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, while also announcing the selected preferred and reserve bidders for Nigerian airports’ concession.

The Minister claimed that Corporacion America Airports Consortium was the preferred bidder for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, and that ENL Consortium has also been chosen as the reserve bidder.

According to Sirika, the TAV/NAHCO/Project Plant Limited (PPL) Consortium is the preferred bidder for the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, while the Sifax/Changi Consortium has also been chosen as the reserve bidder.

He added that Corporacion America Airports Consortium was also the preferred bidder for the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, and that there are currently no reserve bidders.

The minister also reported that after the Request for Proposal (RFP) deadline passed, Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Port Harcourt, had not received any proposals.

“The Federal Government, in line with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (establishment, etc.) Act, 2005, and global best practice, is ready to inform all stakeholders, local and international, development partners and the media on development regarding airports concession.

“The Request for Proposals (RFP) phase of the Nigeria Airports Concession Programme (NACP), came to a close on the 19 of September 2022,” Sirika said.

Sirika stated that regarding the fourth airport asset, which had not yet received bids as of the RFP deadline, the ministry is in dialogue with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and other stakeholders.

The minister stated that the NACP process had multiple stages and that the ultimate result was still to come.

“The next stage of the programme is the negotiations and due diligence stage, during which the ministry will invite preferred bidders to enter detailed negotiations with its representatives, with a view to developing a Full Business Case (FBC) before onward transmission to ICRC for review and approval.

“Only after a successful conclusion of the negotiation and due diligence stage will the FBC and all other approvals be presented before the Federal Executive Council for final approval by the Federal Government,” he said.

