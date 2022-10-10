Nigerian govt rectifies list of national honours recipients as sitting Gov, Ministers make cut (FULL LIST)

The final list of candidates for national honors has been made public by the federal government.

The list was released on Sunday by the federal ministry of special duties and intergovernmental affairs in major publications nationwide.

President Muhammadu Buhari will give the awards, on October 11, during a ceremony to be held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The National Honours are a set of orders and decorations conferred upon Nigerians and allies of Nigeria every year. They were instituted by the National Honors Act No. 5 of 1964, during the First Nigerian Republic, to honour Nigerians who have rendered service to the benefit of the nation and its people.

A total of 437 people were nominated by the federal government to receive national honours last weekend, according to a list that was leaked.

There were numerous inconsistencies, mistakes, and noticeable omissions on the leaked list, which the governemnt later came out to disown.

Compared to the 437 people on the leaked list, 447 people were nominated for national honours in the final list.

The previous president of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, Tijani Muhammad-Bande, is one of the individuals being recognized with a GCON.

The name of the former diplomat was missing from the previous list.

Furthermore, the duo of Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi and the former Senate President Bukola Saraki were excluded from the new list.

Noteworthy is the appearance of 11 serving Governors and nine Ministers including Governors Rotimi Akeredolu, Nasir El-Rufai to name a few.

Furthermore, five individuals are in line to receive the Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON).

The five individuals are Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization; Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Ahmed Lawan, President of the Senate; Olukayode Ariwoola, Chief Justice of Nigeria; Tanko Muhammad, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria and Prof Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

