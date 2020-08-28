Nigerian govt redeploys 13 permanent secretaries

The Federal Government on Friday redeployed 13 permanent secretaries to new ministries and parastatals.

Also, the 12 newly inaugurated permanent secretaries were deployed to their duty posts.

In a circular signed by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, the federal government added that 15 out of the 40 permanent secretaries would remain in their current stations.

The circular read: “His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has approved the deployment and re-deployment of the under listed permanent secretaries.

“Accordingly, handing and taking over processes should be completed on the effective dates indicated.”

The freshly inaugurated permanent secretaries assigned to their duty posts are: Babangida Hussaini (Defence), Yerim Tarfa (Labour and Employment), Bayayo Ardo (Niger Delta Affairs), Adaora Anyanwutaku (Women Affairs), Anthonia Ekpa (Foreign Affairs) and Oluwatoyin Akinlade (Mines and Steel Development).

READ ALSO: Buhari swears in permanent secretaries, holds virtual FEC meeting

Others are – Aliyu Mohammed (OSGF), Emmanuel Meribale (HOCSF), Monilola Udoh (Federal Civil Service Commission), Mamman Mahmuda (OHCSF), Bashir Alkali (Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development) and Shuaib Belgore (Interior).

For the redeployed permanent secretaries – Chinyeaka Ohaa moves from Federal Capital Territory to Ministry of Power, William Alo was redeployed from Ministry of Labour and Employment to Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Olusade Adesola switched from Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to FCT, Esther Jack from Ministry of Power to Ministry of Water Resources; and Akpan Sunday from Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to Ministry of Science and Technology.

Also redeployed were Ernest Umakhihe from OHCSF- Common Services Office to Ministry of Works and Housing, Abel Olumuyiwa from FCSC to Ministry of Environment, Maurice Mbaeri from Ministry of Police Affairs to OSGF -General Services Office, and Festus Daudu from Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs to OHCSF -Common Service Office.

Magdalene Ajani moved from OHCSF-Service Policies and Strategy Office to Ministry of Transportation, Nebolisa Anako from Police Service Commission to Ministry of Information and Culture; Aliyu Ahmed from the Ministry of Finance (Special Duties) to Ministry of Finance, and Temitope Fashedemi from OHCSF Special Duties Office to the Ministry of Police Affairs.

Join the conversation

Opinions