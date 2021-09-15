Politics
Nigerian govt reintegrating repentant B’Haram terrorists back into society —Dangyadi
The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dangyadi, on Tuesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari is considering accepting and reintegrating repentant Boko Haram terrorists and bandits who voluntarily surrender to the federal government, back into the society, because they are Nigerians.
Dangyadi, who was a guest on a Channels TV programme, said the Buhari administration was listening to surrendering bandits and is ready to receive and reintegrate them into the society.
“When you talk of amnesty, it is a relative term. What the federal government is trying to say is that let us try and see those who have surrendered their arms, let us listen to them, let us chronicle them, let us receive them. We cannot just throw them away, because they are Nigerians.”
Read also: Sokoto govt merges boarding schools in border towns due to insecurity
The Minister who cited international law practice in the treatment of prisoners of war, said though the insurgents committed crimes against humanity, “those that surrender would be received and reintegrated into the society.”
“Of course, they are criminals; they have committed atrocities, committed crimes. But, according to international law, when you surrender from war, you are not killed or maimed. You are allowed to have your say.”
According to the Dangyadi, the administration was “listening to them and seeing how we can integrate them into the larger society.”
He added:
“But the question of giving them amnesty, I don’t think that is the way to go. What we are trying to do is to get them to settle in their various communities and let them have a means of livelihood.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...