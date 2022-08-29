Nigerian govt releases N6.25bn for establishment of cattle ranches in Katsina

The Federal Government has released N6.25 billion to the Katsina State government for the establishment of cattle ranches in areas affected by banditry in the state.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, disclosed this during the Ranch Stakeholders’ Development Meeting in Katsina on Monday.

He listed the frontline local government areas where grazing reserves would be established as Jibia, Batsari, Dutsinma, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari and Sabuwa Dandume among others.

Yakubu, who is also the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, said part of the funds would be used to construct schools, health centres and veterinary clinics in the affected communities.

He added that the state government would engage reputable contractors to handle the projects.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the release of N6.5billion to the state government in July last year as part of ongoing efforts to address the security challenges in the state.

He also approved various sums for establishment of ranches for other states in the North, including Benue and Nasarawa States who had witnessed several clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the last few years.

The deputy governor said: “Both the federal and the state governments are determined to ensure that peace and stability are restored in areas that are affected by banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, and other criminalities.

“We are therefore soliciting the support and cooperation of the affected communities to provide suitable sites for the execution of these projects.”

