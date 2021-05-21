Nigerian govt releases N7bn for completion of East-West Road | Ripples Nigeria

News
Nigerian govt releases N7bn for completion of East-West Road
The Minister of State for Niger Delta, Tayo Alasoadura, said on Friday the Federal Government has released about N7 billion for the completion of the East-West Road project.
The minister, according to a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Press and Public Relations, in the ministry, Deworitshe Patricia, disclosed this while inspecting the road from Section II Sub Section II (Ahoada – Kaima) to Section II Sub Section I (Eleme Junction – Ahoada) and Section IIIA (Eleme Junction – Onne Port Junction) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The statement read: “The Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), Senator Omotayo Alasoadura has disclosed that the Federal Government released about N7 billion to contractors to facilitate the East-West Road project.
He urged contractors to comply to the directives in order to complete and hand over the project to the people of the region before the end of First Quarter 2022.
READ ALSO: Niger Delta militants order oil firms to quit Akwa Ibom
“Alasoadura inspected various sites to ascertain the progress of work on the East-West Road. At Ahoada – Kaima Section II Sub Section II, he observed that due to the bad terrain, a huge volume of earthwork is ongoing to stabilise the soil to accommodate suitable materials for road construction, while Sub-section l is near completion. He projected that Ahoada-Kaima Section II will be commissioned soon.
“At Obikwere flyover, the site contractor informed the minister of the failed drainage system which has caused constant water retention around the corridor, adding that the proposal to correct the anomaly would be sent to the Ministry for approval.
“While inspecting Section IIIA, the minister said the contract was awarded to ensure safe and efficient movement of traffic along the already dualized 15Km stretch of the Highway from the Onne Port Refinery, Eleme Petrochemicals, and other industries along the highway by eliminating traffic bottlenecks and ensuring well-drained and durable road.”
