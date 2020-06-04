Nigerian govt removes fuel price cap, gives marketers the licence to fix price

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on Thursday removed the cap on the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and gave oil marketers the licence to fix the price of the commodity.

In a document titled,

“Market Based Pricing Regime for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Regulations, 2020,” and signed by its Executive Secretary, Abdulkadir Saidu, the agency said the price of PMS would be determined by market forces henceforth.

The PPPRA, however, added that it would continue to monitor trends in the crude oil market and advise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and oil marketers on the monthly guiding price for the commodity.

The document read: “In exercise of the powers conferred on it by Sections 7 and 24 at the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment) Act. No. 8 of 2003, and all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (The Agency), with the approval of the President hereby makes the following Regulation:

READ ALSO: No plans to increase fuel price any time soon, Nigerian govt assures

“Short title: Market Based Pricing Regime for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) using the Pricing Template of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency.

“The price cap per liter in respect of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is removed from the commencement of these Regulations. From the commencement of these Regulations, a market-based pricing regime for Premium Motor Saint (PMS) shall take effect.

“The Agency shall monitor market trends and advise the NNPC and oil marketing companies on the monthly guiding Market-Based Price. “The price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) advised by the Agency shall be guiding retail price at which the product shall be sold across the country.

“This regulation may be cited as the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Market Based Pricing Regime Regulations, 2020, made this 20th day of March 2020.”

Join the conversation

Opinions