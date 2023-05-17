Nigerian govt renames ministry of aviation

The Federal Government has renamed the Ministry of Aviation as the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace of Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, was also at the briefing.

He said the change of name has become important because aviation is on the exclusive list.

The minister said the council also approved the concession of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

The Abuja airport, according to him, will be concessioned for 20 years and 30 years for that of Kano.

On his part, Mohammed said the council approved the resumption of on-street parking also known as Park and Pay in Abuja.

He also revealed that the Second Niger Bridge was ready for commissioning on May 20.

