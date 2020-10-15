Latest Metro

Nigerian govt reopens NYSC camps nationwide

October 15, 2020
The Federal Government has announced the reopening of all National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps nationwide.

The orientation exercises will hold on November 10.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, made this known on Thursday.

He tweeted, “The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced.”

The Federal Government had ordered the closure of the NYSC orientation camps nationwide over coronavirus fears on March 18.

