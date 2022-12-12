Nigerian govt responds to Reuters claims of abortion programme run by Army

The Federal Government has berated an international media organisation, Reuters, over a report about the Nigerian Army’s involvement in a mass abortion programme.

According to Reuters, the Nigerian Army operated an unlawful, systematic, and covert abortion operation since at least 2013.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while speaking at an event in Abuja on Monday intended to present the scorecard of the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation under Buhari, claimed that the study lacked sufficient proof to establish its veracity.

A minimum of 10,000 pregnancies among women and girls, many of whom had been abducted and raped by terrorists, had been forcibly terminated, according to the research.

Following the Reuters probe, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Nigerian government to look into complaints made by the news outlet.

However, Mohammed accused the media organization of peddling fallacious information.

“A foreign news agency recently released a report on the military. They made these allegations without a piece of singular evidence, citing only anonymous sources and a review of phantom documents.

Read also:Nigerian govt approves full operation of airline startup, Rano Air

“The writers deserve an award in fiction writing,” he noted.

“The agency claimed that its investigation was based on interviews with 33 women and girls.

“How do they use interviews with 33 women and girls to arrive at the bogus claim of 10,000 abortions?

“And in a further indication that the figure of abortions quoted was arbitrary or possibly conjured, the agency first put the figure at 12,000 before settling for 10,000,” he said.

Mohammed also said the federal government had given its military a clean bill of health over the allegations stressing that they had served meritoriously at home, and at regional and global peacekeeping operations from 1960 to date.

“We know that military operations in the North-East are not arbitrary but based on the military’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and Rules of Engagement (ROE), among others.

“Where any proven infraction or criminal act has been committed by any soldier, the law has always taken its course.

“But it is beyond the pale and downright dangerous to accuse a nation’s military, without any verifiable evidence, of massive illegal abortions and infanticides,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now