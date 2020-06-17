Nigerian govt restates support for ICC

The Nigerian government Wednesday reiterated its support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its mission.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said President Muhammadu Buhari stated this in light of the alarming rate of serious crimes across the world.

He said: “It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari during the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute, delivered the keynote address in which he recognized, among other things.

“That with the alarming proliferation of the most serious crimes around the world, the ICC, and all that it stands for, is needed now more than ever.

“In ways that were unforeseen to its founders, Nigeria restates that position.”

He added that the president also implored all states to accede to the Rome Statute so that it could become a universal treaty.

“President Buhari also called and condemned any action, or threat of an action, that undermines or seeks to undermine the ability of the Court to freely exercise its mandate and carry out its core functions,” Nwonye added.

