Nigerian govt resumes Conditional Cash Transfer in Lagos

The Federal Government on Saturday resumed the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme in Lagos State.

The state’s Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, who flagged-off the bi-monthly payment exercise in Apapa, said 6,810 persons/households in the state had benefited from the programme since inception.

She said one fundamental objective of the CCT was poverty reduction.

The commissioner said: “The programme is to facilitate the transfer of N5,000 per month to beneficiaries, which is paid on bi-monthly basis with payment given to all eligible households selected from the National Social Register (NSR).

“The livelihood component of this programme is fundamentally aimed at enabling beneficiaries to establish a sustainable means of livelihood.

”A total number of 6,810 beneficiaries from six targeted LGAs (Apapa, Amuwo-Odofin, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island and Badagry) have been benefitting from the Conditional Cash Transfer programme in Lagos State since its implementation.”

Arobieke, who is the State Focal Person on the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), said that Lagos was among the 34 states benefitting from the programme due to the effort of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.



READ ALSO: FG’s conditional cash Transfer kicks off in Lagos

She added: “The governor supported State Operations Coordinating Unit (SOCU), established the Register of Poor and Vulnerable Households in the state, provided office space and the required staff for State Cash Transfer Unit to carry out its activities.

“Major benefit of the programme is capacity building, which is built at all tiers to enhance the empowerment of beneficiaries households to become self-reliant.

“The training is carried out at three tiers: officers at the state level and local government level are trained, who in turn cascade the training to the beneficiaries in their communities.

“Beneficiaries are trained on Life Skill and Savings Group Mobilisation and Micro Business Development (SGMB), which is targeted at enabling the beneficiaries to save and form cooperative groups.

“The training enables them to make financial plans and engage in viable business activities within their communities to strengthen their livelihood activities by contributing their share to the state and national economy.”

Join the conversation

Opinions