Nigerian govt resumes trial of IPOB leader, Kanu, on fresh terrorism charges

The fresh terrorism charges filed by the Nigerian government against leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is all set to resume on Monday, November 14, at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The trial will centre on seven fresh charges out of 15 count sustained against Kanu by Justice Binta Nyako last week, according to one of Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who confirmed the development in a statement on social media.

Ejimakor hinted that despite Kanu’s legal team led by Chief Mike Ozekhome, (SAN), arguing vehemently against the resumption of the trial, Justice Nyako had gone ahead to schedule the trial for Monday.

The counsel said however, a motion on notice objecting to the commencement of the trial had already been filed and would be the first prayer to be treated at the Monday proceedings.

He added that the objection to the trial was predicated on two grounds which were the judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on October 13 which voided the rendition of Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria and subsequently quashed the terrorism charges and discharged him from the alleged offences.

The second ground was the appeal against the Court of Appeal decision brought to the Supreme Court by the Federal Government, Ejimakor said.

