Nigerian govt reveals findings on Madagascar’s COVID Organics

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday, revealed the government’s findings on Madagascar’s COVID Organics.

He said the plant used in the production of COVID Organics was grown in Nigeria.

Ehanire, who disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, however, said further research on the efficacy of the herbal drug would be conducted when the grant for the research was approved by the Federal Government.

He also warned Nigerians not to embark on unnecessary interstate trips, saying the virus was still very much active in the country.

The minister said: “Preliminary results or analysis of the so-called Madagascar herbs or organics done by the Nigerian Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development shows that it is the same plant called artemisia annua which is grown in farms in Abuja.



“Further research on its efficacy will be conducted when the grant for the research is approved.”

Guinea Bissau President, Umaro Sissoco Embolo, had in May brought a sample of the herbal therapy to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president subsequently directed the PTF to hold talks on the drug with researchers.

