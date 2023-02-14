Nigerian govt reveals inauguration of Buhari Legacy Portal

The Nigerian government on Tuesday revealed that the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Legacy Portal, an electronic repository of the performance of the administration, will be inaugurated soon.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja, at the 26th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023).

Muhammed also stated that a book compendium that chronicles the various achievements of the Buhari Administration will also be inaugurated.

The minister added that a Testimony Series and Documentary that provided the platform for ordinary Nigerians to say how they had been impacted by the various policies and programmes of the administration would also be inaugurated.

Read also:Buhari signs bill on ease of doing business

The minister noted: “As the Administration winds down, we decided to consolidate all the publicity programmes that we have held all through the administration’s tenure.

“This gave birth to the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), which we launched on October 18, 2022.

“The Scorecard Series, designed to massively showcase the achievements of the Buhari Administration and document such for posterity, has five components”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now