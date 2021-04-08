Nigerian govt revives Complaints Committee for cases against police officers | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Nigerian govt revives Complaints Committee for cases against police officers
The Federal Government has inaugurated the Police Public Complaints Committee (PPCC) to handle complaints against police personnel in the country.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammad Dingyadi, who unveiled the committee on Wednesday, in Abuja.
Dingyadi said the committee was a specialised institution created to deal strictly with complaints against police personnel.
He said that PPCC had been in existence over the years but had been moribund due to lack of funds.
He said the focus was to put in place a permanent structure that would help to effectively check civil unrest.
The minister said the idea was to provide the populace with the opportunity to channel their grievances on the misconduct of police personnel to the appropriate quarters for necessary actions.
According to him, the tragedy that befell the country during the #ENDSARS protest would have been averted if the PPCC was active.
Read also: PSC refutes reports of alleged marginalisation in promotion of Nigeria police officers
Dingyadi said the Federal Government “is determined to ensure that such ugly incidents would never occur again.
“The Public Complaints Commission deals generally with all kinds of complaints against administrative injustices by public institutions.
“The PPCC is created as a specialised institution to deal strictly with complaints against police personnel,” the minister explained.
He said the composition of the committee with the Ministry of Police Affairs as chairman, had the Police Service Commission, Ministry of Justice, the National Human Rights Commission, and the National Intelligence Agency as members.
The minister urged the committee to work assiduously in a transparent manner to give confidence to Nigerians that their complaints would be treated by a fair, just, and equitable system.
