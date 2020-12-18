Nigerian govt revokes N20 NIN retrieval charge

Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami has ordered the National Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) to rescind the N20 charges imposed on Nigerians to check national identification number (NIN) with immediate effect.

Ahmed Basir , Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu broke the news via his Twitter handle on Friday.

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has ordered all network providers to cancel the N20 charge for the retrieval of the NIN with immediate effect. @DrIsaPantami gave the order in a statement issued today. Dial *346# to retrieve your NIN for FREE. pic.twitter.com/uzL75LQarP — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 18, 2020

The Minister added that “By this waiver, all Nigerian, subscribers, applicants, can access the service using *346# code for their NIN retrieval at no cost for the duration of the NIN/SIM Card integration exercise.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) instructed telecommunications operators like MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9Mobile and others to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers within two weeks.

