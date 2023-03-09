Nigerian govt revokes Seplat CEO Roger Brown’s visa, work permit for alleged racism

The work permit, visa, and residence permit of Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Energy Plc one of Nigeria’s biggest oil company has been revoked.

Brown’s visa and work permit were revoked over allegations of racism, favouring of foreign workers, and discriminating against Nigerian employees levelled against him by employees of the company.

The revocation was contained in a March 3, 2023 letter to the Board Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc by the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Brown was also accused by the Federal Government of being in possession of a Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) not based on a valid Expatriate Quota.

The letter to Seplat Energy was entitled “Withdrawal of Work Permit, CERPAC, Visa/Residence Permit of Mr. Roger Thompson Brown – CEO, SEPLAT Energy Plc” was signed by Akinola M. Adesina, director 2, citizenship and business for honorable minister, addressed to the chairman board of directors of SEPLAT.

READ ALSO:2023: SERAP wants US to slam visa ban on election offenders

“I write to inform you that the Ministry is in receipt of a petition from the Solicitor to the concerned workers and stakeholders of Seplat Energy PLC accusing Mr. Rogers Thomson Brown, the CEO of the companies of various allegations.

“These accusations include racism, favouring foreign workers and discriminating against Nigerian employees. Testimony was received from several witnesses, which supported the allegations. Mr. Roger T. Brown declined to attend despite two invitations, claiming to be unavailable even though we learnt he was in Abuja for other purposes at the time.

“Investigation and records in the Ministry also revealed that Mr. Roger Brown was in possession of CERPAC that was not based on validly issued Expatriate Quota approved by the Ministry of Interior resulting to the violation of relevant Immigration Laws and Regulations. As a result of these, the Honourable Minister has determined that Mr. Brown’s continued stay in Nigeria is contrary to national interest.

“Consequently, the Ministry has withdrawn the Work Permit CERPAC, Visa, Residence Permit and all relevant documents that authorised Mr. Roger Thomson Brown’s entry or stay in Nigeria”, the letter stated.

Roger, a Briton, joined Seplat in 2013 as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and was appointed the company’s new CEO in November 2019, but effectively assumed the office in 2020.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now