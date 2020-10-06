Nigerian govt rolls out new conditions for intending travellers to UAE

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has directed intending travellers to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to have in their possession confirmed return ticket, negative COVID-19 test result and valid health insurance covering the duration of stay in the Middle Eastweb nation.

Babandede, who gave the directive in a statement issued on Tuesday by the NIS Spokesman, Sunday James, said the intending travelers to UAE must undergo the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) at least 96 hours before departure.

He added that the travelers must also have confirmed hotel reservation for the duration of their stay in UAE or address of their relatives in the country.

The statement read: “The CGI, Muhammad Babandede wishes to communicate new visa regulations introduced by the UAE’s authority in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“UAE bound passengers are expected to be in possession of the following: Confirmed return ticket; confirmed hotel reservation for the duration of stay in UAE or address of residence in the UAE or address of relatives of the visitor playing host while in the UAE; a negative PCR test taken within 96 hrs before departure; valid health insurance, copies of trade licenses in the UAE and Nigeria, if applicable.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service hereby, advises all UAE-bound passengers to avoid denial of departure from Nigeria and repatriation from the country concerned due to non-compliance.”

