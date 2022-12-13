Nigerian govt rules out COVID-19 tests for travellers

Few months after the scrapping of post-arrival tests for fully vaccinated travellers, the Nigerian government has ruled out COVID tests for travellers regardless of vaccination status.

This was contained in a letter by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), dated December 12, 2022, and addressed to airline operators.

The government also said wearing of facemasks, using of sanitizers and maintaining social distancing are no longer compulsory for passengers on board aircraft.

The letter reads: “COVID-19 Travel Testing: Pre-departure and Post-arrival COVID-19 PCR tests are no longer required for all passengers irrespective of vaccination status. PCR tests required for all passengers who are partially/not fully vaccinated have been suspended.

“The wearing of face mask inside airport terminal buildings and on board aircraft by airport workers, passengers, and crew members is no longer mandatory. Wearing of face mask by passengers on board aircraft or inside airport terminal buildings is discretionary but recommended.

“Persons aged 60 years and above, immunocompromised (e.g. due to organ transplant, cancer, etc), those with co-morbidities (e.g. heart disease, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, etc), are advised to use face masks, wash their hands with water and soap, use hand alcohol-based sanitizers, and avoid large gatherings.

“Disinfection of bags at the entrance of terminal buildings is no longer required. Airlines are therefore required to resume serving catering (meals and drinks) on board aircraft.

“Maintaining social distancing at airport terminal buildings is no longer mandatory.

“Facilities and conveyances are advised to maintain good environmental hygiene, good ventilation, and encourage good hand and respiratory hygiene.

“The use of alcohol-based sanitizer by passengers and airport workers is recommended. Boarding and disembarkation protocols are to be maintained.”

