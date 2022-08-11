Nigerian govt rules out interference in Ekweremadu’s organ harvesting case

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Thursday the Federal Government would not interfere in the case of a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who is standing trial for alleged organ harvesting in the United Kingdom.

Malami stated this at the ministerial press briefing held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West in the upper legislative chamber, was arrested alongside his wife, Beatrice, by the UK Metropolitan Police and charged with conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another person for organ harvesting in June.

The couple allegedly brought a 21-year-old man from Nigeria to the UK to donate an organ to their ailing daughter.

The AGF, who responded to questions on the case, said: “It has never been the tradition of the Nigerian government to interfere in anything judicial, local or international. And that stands the position of the government.

“On the intervention of Senator Ekweremadu, I have stated in the course of my presentation, that there has been in existence, a mutual legal assistance request and collaboration between Nigeria and other countries across the world. We will address it if there is such a request on the part of the senator.”

Malami also recalled that his office sent a document to the Crime Agency in the UK at the instance of Ekweremadu.

READ ALSO: Organ harvesting: UK court grants Ekweremadu’s wife bail after 31 days in custody

“In view of the fact that, the transmission of international documents is a function of a department central authority unit in the Office of the Attorney General and on the request of Senator Ekweremadu, an agency of government was asked to respond to certain inquiries, they did, and under seal, they presented their default which was transmitted to UK accordingly.

“So the implication of what I’m trying to state in essence is we have mutual legal assistance, understanding with the UK, and whichever of the agencies, either the Senator as an accused or suspect, or indeed the agencies in the UK, make any request for international support we will respond accordingly.

“But as far as interest as to the federal government is concerned, it is not a matter over which we can develop any interest. If there are interests, they should be rooted in law. For example, relating to the child in contention, we have Child Rights among others,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now