Nigerian govt sanctions another 132 travelers for violating COVID-19 guidelines | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has sanctioned another batch of 132 passengers for violating the travel advisory in the country.

The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the government has declared the violators Persons of Interest after evading the mandatory seven-day quarantine for persons arriving from restricted countries.

The federal government had last week sanctioned 27 foreigners and 62 Nigerians for violating the guidelines.

Mustapha said the government would disable the affected persons’ passports for one year, cancel visas/permits of foreigners that have abused Nigeria’s hospitality, and prosecute them under the 2021 Health Protection Regulations.

The statement read: “The Presidential Committee on May 1, 2021, issued a travel advisory for passengers arriving Nigeria from Brazil, India, and Turkey.

“These precautionary measures are necessary steps to mitigate the risk of importation of variants of concern and break the chain of transmission to the population

“Passengers arriving from/or that have visited any of these three countries within 14 days prior to the visit to Nigeria, are required to follow mandatory arrival quarantine and testing protocols in designated facilities.

“The Presidential Steering Committee has however observed that while most of the arriving passengers dutifully observed the guidelines, some (Nigerians and foreigners) have violated them in contravention of the provisions of the COVID-19 Health Regulations Protection 2021.

“Accordingly, the affected persons who arrived in Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, have been declared Persons of Interest on account of posing considerable danger to overall public health and for the violation of Nigeria COVID-19 travel protocol by evading the mandatory seven-day quarantine for persons arriving from restricted countries.

“Members of the public are by this notice advised that these persons of interest constitute an immediate health hazard to society.

“They must therefore transport themselves safely, to the nearest state public health departments within 48hrs of this notice for immediate evaluation and call the Port Health Services, Federal Ministry of Health on 08036134672 or 08032461990 for further directions.

“The PSC shall in addition, take further steps to sanction these violators. These steps include: disabling their travel passports for a period not less than one year; cancelation of visas/ permits of foreigners that have abused Nigeria’s hospitality, and prosecution under the 2021 Health Protection Regulations.”

