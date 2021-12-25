Nigerian govt says it’s committed to comprehensive policing reforms

The Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to ensure comprehensive policing reforms in order to foster a safer society.

Dingyadi made this assertion on Friday while praising the upward review of remuneration for police personnel.

According to him, that was a strong pointer that the government will not renege on its promise regarding the transformation of the NPF.

“Government commitments to reforming the nation’s policing architecture remain unwavering.

“This received greater impetus when the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Federal Executive Council (FEC) last week approved upward review of salaries, allowances and other benefits for officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force,” the minister added.

READ ALSO: Police Affairs Minister, Dingyadi, says bandits’ attacks too frequent for Buhari to visit all affected communities

He further detailed the commencement of the operationalization of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund which had triggered an improvement of critical policing infrastructure through the supply of operational vehicles, arms, and ammunition, bulletproof vests, and helmets amongst others.

The minister also stated that other aspects of police reforms such as capacity building, intensification of community policing arrangements, and advancement of technology and intelligence-led policing are also receiving attention.

He expressed optimism that these composite arrangements will strengthen the war against criminal elements in the coming days, engender security in all parts of the country just as he called for the continuous support of Nigerians to collectively defeat all agents of insecurity and disunity in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now