Nigerian govt says Nat’l Theatre not renamed despite widespread reports

The Federal Government said on Tuesday that the entire Lagos National Theatre complex, which was completed in 1976 to host the 1977 Festival of Arts, or FESTAC, will not be renamed.

The correction was provided by Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, on “Good Morning Nigeria,” a live broadcast on the Nigerian Television Authority in Abuja.

The Minister stressed that the change was only a rebranding of the complex that houses the structure.

The complex that houses the National Theatre will be called the Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre, and four creative hubs and other facilities are now under construction, according to Mohammed.

“The controversy on the re-naming of the National Theatre is just a storm in a tea cup.

“What we said in Spain was that there are lots of developmental projects going on within the National Theatre complex.

“You have the National Theatre fully refurbished and renovated, you also have four hubs each for music, fashion, IT and film. You cannot call all of them National Theatre again.

“The entire complex is what will be known as the Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre, comprising the National Theatre and the four hubs,” the Minister noted.

The hubs, according to Mohammed, are being developed to provide capacity in the creative industries.

According to him, the music and film hubs will be erected and equipped with the most up-to-date technology for recording and processing music and films, respectively.

He claims that it will prevent Nigerian musicians and filmmakers from recording, processing, and packaging their music or films abroad in countries such as South Africa and elsewhere.

A contemporary police station, fire station, and 500-car parking lot are also being built in the complex, according to the minister, in addition to the national theatre monument and the new four hubs.

President Muhammadu Buhari was thanked by the Minister for creating an enabling climate for the Bankers to invest $100 million.

