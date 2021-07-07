News
Nigerian govt says NSIP crucial to nationwide poverty reduction
The Federal Government said the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was introduced to reduce hunger among vulnerable Nigerians.
Hajia Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said this on Tuesday at a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka, Anambra State.
She said that vulnerable persons include the youths, elderly persons, widows, children, micro-business persons and the poorest of the poor.
Farouq also said the implementation of NSIP involved four unique clusters that were strategically designed to involve all stakeholders, particularly state government agencies, community leaders, among others.
The minister said the clusters on the NSIP included the N-Power aimed at building capacity, skills and competencies that could unleash jobs among the youths.
Read also: Buhari inaugurates committee to lift 100m Nigerians from poverty in Abuja
She also identified the clusters to include the Conditional Cash Transfer aimed at reducing the vulnerability of poor homes by providing monthly cash transfers of N5,000
She said the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) was designed as a multi-faceted intervention to drive school enrollment, boost pupils’ nutrition, support local food production and encourage employment and income generation.
“NHGSFP specifically is aimed at the provision of one nutritious meal to all pupils in public primary schools in classes 1 to 3.”
The Minister further explained that President Muhammadu Buhari understood the social challenges in the country, hence the proactive and decisive measures to fight the effects of absolute poverty and its consequences.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....