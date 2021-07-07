Nigerian govt says NSIP crucial to nationwide poverty reduction

The Federal Government said the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was introduced to reduce hunger among vulnerable Nigerians.

Hajia Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said this on Tuesday at a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka, Anambra State.

She said that vulnerable persons include the youths, elderly persons, widows, children, micro-business persons and the poorest of the poor.

Farouq also said the implementation of NSIP involved four unique clusters that were strategically designed to involve all stakeholders, particularly state government agencies, community leaders, among others.

The minister said the clusters on the NSIP included the N-Power aimed at building capacity, skills and competencies that could unleash jobs among the youths.

She also identified the clusters to include the Conditional Cash Transfer aimed at reducing the vulnerability of poor homes by providing monthly cash transfers of N5,000

She said the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) was designed as a multi-faceted intervention to drive school enrollment, boost pupils’ nutrition, support local food production and encourage employment and income generation.

“NHGSFP specifically is aimed at the provision of one nutritious meal to all pupils in public primary schools in classes 1 to 3.”

The Minister further explained that President Muhammadu Buhari understood the social challenges in the country, hence the proactive and decisive measures to fight the effects of absolute poverty and its consequences.

