Nigerian govt says protection of humanitarian workers top priority

The Nigerian government on Wednesday said it was committed towards the protection of humanitarian aid workers in the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated this at a virtual joint press briefing on the World Humanitarian Day and the first anniversary of the ministry.

Farouq, noting that the commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day (WHD), annually held on August 19, was focused on raising public awareness about humanitarian services worldwide said:

“In Nigeria, this day provides an opportunity for sober reflection on the humanitarian challenges in the country and also to acknowledge and celebrate those who put themselves at risk or may have lost their lives in services to humanity.

“The uniqueness of this year’s World Humanitarian Day (WHD) is reflected in the global theme ‘#RealLifeHeroes’, and in Nigeria, it coincides with the activities marking the first anniversary of the creation of the ministry.

“As we mark this day and the ministry’s first anniversary, let us remember the real-life heroes that we have lost in the service to humanity. Our prayer is with their families and loved ones.”

Nigeria has continued to face serious humanitarian challenges, including the abductions and killings of several aid workers in the North-East by Boko Haram terrorists.

READ ALSO: ‘Humanitarian workers deserve protection’, US reacts to execution of aid workers in Nigeria

Recently five of them were executed by the terrorists after the government was unable to free them from the captivity of the terrorists.

The ministry has also been heavily criticised in its handling of palliatives to cushion the effects of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Aside the ministry being accused of sharing expired rice, which it denied, the ministry is also being accused of corruption over the claim that it spent over N500 million on school feeding programme during COVID-19 lockdown among others.

However, Farouq said, “I assure the Humanitarian community that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development will continue to do everything possible to see that the protection of humanitarian aids workers is of paramount priority, therefore we will do everything possible to protect their lives and rights as enshrined in the humanitarian laws.”

She commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the creation of the humanitarian ministry, saying that the ministry had placed Nigeria in “an advantageous position to tackle the challenges and vulnerabilities that emerged due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

She said the ministry, which would officially mark one year on August 21, had in the past months witnessed eventful and interesting challenges.

“Despite the often demanding situations, the ministry and its agencies have provided humanitarian interventions and proactively developed structures to prevent and mitigate disaster while building socio-economic resilience through the evolution of inclusive social safety net programmes.

“A special commendation goes to our partners in the humanitarian sector, UNOCHA, World Bank, World Food Programme, UNICEF, DFID, USAID, ECOWAS, and the EU, as well as my colleagues in the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, all health sectors and many other local and international partners who continue to provide humanitarian assistance at great personal cost,” Farouq said.

The representative of the UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator and Head of UNOCHA, Trond Jensen, who also spoke at the event, congratulated the minister on the ministry’s one year anniversary, adding that the establishment of the ministry was very bold, strategic and forward-looking.

Join the conversation

Opinions