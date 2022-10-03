Nigerian govt says Second Niger Bridge will be ready for use by December

The Federal Government said on Monday the Second Niger Bridge would be ready for use by December this year.

The Acting Controller of Works in Anambra State, Seyi Martins, disclosed this to journalists in Awka.

Martins said the first phase of the 1.6 kilometre bridge had reached 95 percent completion.

“Contrary to insinuations that the Second Niger Bridge will be ready by 2024, the projects will be ready for use by travelers during the yuletide,” he stated.

The Controller stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to complete the project before the end of his tenure in 2023.

Martins added: “The first phase of the project, which was the bridge itself, is substantially completed.

“The bridge project is 95 percent complete and it is expected to be ready by December 2022.

“The steel guard rails are complete, the roads are set for vehicle traffic; the toll plaza area is almost completed, and what is left is the installation of toll booth canopies.

“The second phase of the project is yet to commence, but the government has deemed it fit that upon completion of the first phase it will be open to traffic.

“At the Onitsha end, there is an interchange at Obosi along the Onitsha – Owerri highway where you can access the bridge.”

