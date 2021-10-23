Nigerian govt says some fleeing inmates from Oyo Custodial Centre recaptured

The Federal Government has revealed that some inmates who fled from the Abolongo Custodial Centre in Oyo State on Friday, have been recaptured by security operatives.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that unknown gunmen attacked the Medium Security Custodial Centre in the Abolongo area of Oyo State.

An unconfirmed number of inmates were reported to have escaped from the correctional facility during the attack which was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Olanrewaju Anjorin.

Consequently, Sola Fasure, the Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, confirmed the rearrest of the inmates via a statement issued on Saturday titled ‘Armed Attack On Abolongo Custodial Centre.’

“Armed squad unit, members of the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies on guard at the facility engaged the attackers in a gun duel that lasted for 20 minutes before they were overpowered,” the statement reads.

The statement also noted that the Minister implored the public to report any suspicious movement or sign of the escaped inmates and the gunmen

“At about 10.00 pm yesterday, October 22, 2021, a large number of heavily-armed gunmen attacked the Abolongo Custodial Centre, in Oyo, Oyo State.

“The attackers used grenades and other explosives to gain access into the awaiting trial section of the facility and set free many of the awaiting trial inmates. Other sections of the facilities were left untouched.

“The Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been on the situation immediately the incident occurred.

“The Minister of Interior has been briefed on the attack. He is monitoring the situation.

“He has assured members of the public to go about their normal businesses as the situation is under control. He also requires members of the public to report any suspicious movement or any sign of the escaped inmates and the gunmen in and around the vicinity to the nearest security post around them.

“Security agencies are on the trail of the escaped inmates, while a joint security services manhunt has been launched immediately for the apprehension of the assailants.

“This has led to the capture of some of the inmates while others returned voluntarily. However, those who are on the run are advised to turn themselves in, as escape from lawful custody is a serious offence. The full weight of the law will be brought on them when arrested!,” the statement read.

