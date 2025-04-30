Nigerian govt scraps foreign scholarship scheme, minister raises posers on disbursements

The Federal Government has formally announced the termination of its long-standing Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship scheme, citing inefficiency, inadequate oversight, and an unjust allocation of public resources.

The decision, confirmed on Tuesday by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, marks a significant shift in Nigeria’s approach to tertiary education funding. The move comes amid growing criticism over the government’s handling of the programme, especially from Nigerian students stranded abroad due to delayed stipends and unmet financial obligations.

Launched through diplomatic partnerships with countries including Russia, China, Morocco, Algeria, Hungary, Egypt, and Serbia, the BEA programme had for decades enabled Nigerian students to study overseas on government sponsorship. But according to Alausa, the scheme no longer aligns with national priorities.

“In 2024, I was asked to approve N650 million for just 60 students going to Morocco under the BEA. I refused,” Alausa said during a meeting with the newly elected executive members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). “It is not fair to the millions of students in Nigeria who receive no support.”

The minister criticized what he called irrational programme design, citing examples of students being sent to French-speaking countries to study courses like English and sociology—subjects that are well-established in Nigerian universities. “Some of these programmes don’t make sense,” Alausa said. “Why should a student travel to Algeria to study English when we have excellent departments in our local universities?”

He also raised concerns about the lack of monitoring and performance evaluation for scholars on the programme. “There’s no accountability. We sponsor annual travel, yet we have no records of how these students are performing,” he said.

According to Alausa, the BEA programme was projected to consume N9 billion in 2025 alone for just 1,200 students—a figure he described as “unjust and unsustainable.” In contrast, he noted, millions of Nigerian students studying locally receive little or no financial aid.

In light of these issues, the minister said the Federal Government would reallocate BEA funds to expand domestic scholarship schemes with broader reach and greater impact. However, current BEA beneficiaries will be allowed to complete their studies, with no new admissions accepted beyond 2025.

“This is about fairness, transparency, and investing in what truly benefits the Nigerian student population,” Alausa said.

In response, NANS President Olushola Oladoja commended the minister’s transparency and reform-minded leadership, urging the government to ensure that the redirected funds are equitably distributed to benefit underprivileged students in Nigeria.

