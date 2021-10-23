Nigerian govt screens 613 independent valuers bidding to dispose of forfeited assets

The inter-Ministerial Committee on the disposal of assets forfeited to the Federal Government held a ballot picking exercise for 613 independent valuers on Friday in Abuja.

According to the Chairman of the committee, Mr Mohammed Etsu, the process of the assets disposal was anchored on transparency and accountability, and in line with international best practices.

Emphasising the need for efficient management of the recovered assets, Etsu said the committee was determined to promote a harmonized and transparent procedure to safeguard the recovered assets by relevant agencies, in line with Federal Government’s anti-corruption drive.

According to him, the sub-Committee in charge of valuation and due process carried out the technical evaluation of the bids received from interested estate surveyors that indicated an interest in the disposal of the forfeited Federal Government assets.

“A total of 613 proposals for the consultancy services were received at the expiration of the deadline for submission of bids.

“The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Disposal of Forfeited Assets adopted competitive bidding for the engagement of consulting estate surveyors and valuers for the valuation of forfeited assets.

“Accordingly, 284 bided for valuation of developed landed properties, residential, commercial, institutional and underdeveloped plots of lands for disposal.

“Valuation of plants, machinery, motor vehicles, furniture and equipment for disposal received 229 proposals while 75 companies bided for valuation of water vessels for disposal. 25 companies bided for valuation of jewelries, ornaments and clothing materials for disposal,’’ he said.

Etsu, who doubles as the Solicitor-General of the Federation, noted that only clothing materials were available for valuation at the moment, as jewelries were still subjected to litigation.

He reminded the successful valuers of the need to exhibit professionalism and ensure the efficient and expedient valuation of all Federal Government forfeited assets.

On her part, Head, Assets Recovery and Disposal Unit, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Hajiya Ladidi Mohammed, said the procedure of selection was a quality-based method.

Mohammed, who also doubles as the Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee, said the consultancy fee would be based on an agreed percentage from the proceeds of the disposed assets.

On his part, the Chairman of the Media Committee, Mr David Ugolor, solicited for the cooperation of the media and the independent valuers, saying it was crucial to the successful conduct of the activity.

Ugolor said: “I am imploring the media and all independent valuers participating in today’s event to accord their maximum cooperation, to ensure that this is conducted with utmost transparency.

“While appreciating the efforts and dedication of the Inter-Ministerial Committee members, as well as the secretariat, I enjoin the qualified independent valuers, present today to execute the process with dedication and sincerity, for a better Nigeria.

“In the same vein, I also implore all media present to report based on ethical principles to ensure that all eligible participants are given an equal opportunity through the ballot system.”

