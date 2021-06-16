Nigerian govt seeks law to regulate social, online media

The Federal Government has commenced moves to amend the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act in a bid to regulate the activities of online media in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said he told the House of Representatives to enact a law on the regulation of social media at a public hearing organised by the lower legislative chamber.

The public hearing was organised by the House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics, and Values on a bill to amend the NBC Act.

He asked the lawmakers to amend the NBC Act to empower the agency to regulate social and online media in addition to other channels of broadcasting.

The minister said: “I want to add here specifically that internet broadcasting and all online media should be included in this because we have a responsibility to monitor contents, including Twitter.”

