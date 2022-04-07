Nigerian govt seeks media’s support to quell terrorist activities

The Federal Government has tasked the media to collaborate with it towards quelling terrorist activities across the country.

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, made this appeal on Wednesday when he fielded questions from State House correspondents.

Mohammed noted that terrorists enjoyed seeing their stories on front pages of newspapers and social media platforms, in response to the recent attacks on military formations in Kaduna State.

He also stated that the Federal Government was on top of the security situation as many of the terrorists had been neutralised by security personnel deployed to affected areas.

“We will continue to give relevant information on the progress we are making in our fight against terrorism.

“We can assure you that we are on top of this matter.

“In any country where there is terrorism, terrorists want to feature on the front pages of newspapers even when they are down as such publicity gives them needed oxygen.

Read also: Kwankwaso voices opinion on El-Rufai’s plan to hire foreign mercenaries against terrorists

“This is where I think we also seek your support in understanding the mentality of terrorists that even when they are dying they look for the soft underbelly that will keep them relevant.

“This, they do, to enable them to get more money and more support from their sponsors.

“Clearly the last three, four, or five days, the military recorded massive victories against terrorists and bandits, either in the northeast or in the Kaduna- Niger states axis,’’ the minister said.

Mohammed, who confirmed the attack on a military base in Kaduna on Tuesday, also stated that the attack was successfully repulsed, but this was not publicised.

“Yes, there was an attack on a military base in Kaduna State.

“What was not reported was the very timely and efficient manner it was repelled, and the huge casualty suffered by the bandits and terrorists.

“I have a video of the area’s interdiction by the military.

“I keep saying that this is an asymmetrical war in which we are not at liberty to tell you details and how the camps of the bandits are being decimated daily.

“It is a war of attrition; but our military is living to the billing.

“Our military is working day and night to ensure that the terrorists are neutralised,’’ the minister assured.

At least 10 soldiers were reportedly killed and some others injured when terrorists attacked a military base in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Monday.

The soldiers were attacked at an Army Forward Operational Base located around the Polwire area close to Mikati Farm along the Kaduna- Birnin Gwari Road.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now