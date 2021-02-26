 Nigerian govt seeks US help for operations of Army Aviation unit | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Nigerian govt seeks US help for operations of Army Aviation unit

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi has solicited the support of the U.S. for the Nigerian Army Aviation unit to become fully operational.

A statement by Magashi’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, on Friday, February 26, said he made the call during a visit of the U.S. Delegation led by the Commander of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Stephen Townsend, on Thursday in Abuja.

Magashi said that a full-fledged Nigerian army aviation was a critical component in the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency campaigns.

According to him, Nigeria will appreciate the U.S. intervention to fully establish the Aviation Unit of the Nigerian Army as a force multiplier in the on-going fight against ISWAP/terrorists in the country.

The Minister thanked the U.S. for its technical and manpower training supports towards enhancing the nation’s capacity and capabilities to end insecurity bedeviling the country.

READ ALSO: Insecurity in Nigeria not as bad as it was seven years ago —Minister of Defence

He acknowledged the progress recorded in the supply of Super Tucano aircraft, Thunder Boat for Maritime Operations, and logistics to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) for enhanced combat efficiency and effectiveness.

Magashi also disclosed that the Nigerian military had adopted international best practices to reduce collateral damage in the fight against terrorism.

He added that the fighting forces were leveraging low kinetic modus operandi in the theatres of combats in compliance with the Rules of Engagements.

In his remarks, Townsend commended Nigeria for playing a leading role in Africa’s subregional security matters.

He assured the government that the U.S. would continue to support the country’s military.

Townsend also commiserated with Nigeria on the aircraft mishap that claimed the lives of seven crew members on board the plane.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Latest5 hours ago

BREAKING… Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos

Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa...
Sports7 hours ago

Fans react as Ighalo rocks Saudi traditional attire in new photo

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was attired in an elaborate Saudi Arabian traditional wear on Friday, and made a post of...
Sports21 hours ago

EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
Sports22 hours ago

NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season

Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Latest23 hours ago

Late Aubameyang winner sees Arsenal through to Europa League last-16

A late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned out to be all that Arsrnal needed to defeat Benfica in the second...

Latest Tech News

Tech52 mins ago

Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Latest9 hours ago

Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents

Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Tech1 day ago

Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
Tech2 days ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Tech3 days ago

Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Tech4 days ago

Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Gebeya launches app to help...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.