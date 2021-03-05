Nigerian govt sends relief items to victims of Shasha Market crisis | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Nigerian govt sends relief items to victims of Shasha Market crisis
The Nigerian Government has delivered food items to victims of the Shasha Market crisis, and also inaugurated Special Cash Grant to 5,280 rural women in Oyo.
Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development in a statement on Friday, March 5, in Abuja signed by her media aide, Mrs Nneka Anibeze expressed sympathy for persons affected by the crisis.
She said the ministry had activated immediate response by providing basic humanitarian relief items to the community.
“I have brought with me relief food items approved based on the initial assessment for the 928 households and 5, 568 displaced persons identified to be in Sabo, Ojoo, and Akinyele.
“The Federal Government will be guided by the detailed assessment carried out by NEMA and the Oyo Government officials to provide further support that may be necessary for rehabilitation.”
Umar Farouq commended the state government and security agencies for their prompt intervention in bringing the situation under control.
She also appreciated the traditional rulers and community leaders for the restoration of peace in the area.
Items handed over to the state government for onward distribution to the affected persons include 928 bags of rice and garri (10kg), 928 bags of beans (25kg), and 46 kegs of vegetable oil (20 litres).
Others are 46 bags of salt (20 kg), 155 packets of seasoning cubes, and 71 cartons of tin tomatoes.
READ ALSO: Court remands 7 men for alleged arson, murder during Shasha market crisis
The minister also inaugurated the Federal Government’s Special Cash Grant for Rural Women in the state.
A total of 5,280 beneficiaries are to benefit from the cash grant of N20,000 each to uplift the socio-economic status of the rural women in Oyo.
Farouq said the state had so far received a total sum of N992, 715,000 from the Conditional Cash Transfer programme since its inception, impacting the lives of 14,021 poor and vulnerable households from 28 local government areas.
“I must note at this point that the social register is being expanded to cater for more poor and vulnerable households in the state.
“The Rural Women’s Cash Grant is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural Nigeria.
“A grant of N20, 000 will be disbursed to over 150,000 poor rural women across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory,” she said.
According to her, the grant is expected to increase access to financial capital required for economic activities.
The governor of the state, Mr Oluseyi Makinde represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Bisi Ilaka thanked the Federal Government for the cash grant initiative.
He assured that the state government was committed to creating and improving opportunities for people to live meaningful and fulfilled life.
