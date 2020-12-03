Nigerian govt sends relief materials to Zabarmari community

The Federal Government has presented relief materials to the Borno State government for distribution to residents of Zabarmari village in Jere local government area of the state, following the killing of rice farmers by the dreaded Boko Haram sect on Saturday.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, made the presentation on Wednesday, December 2, when she was hosted by the state Governor, Babagana Zulum, at the Government House in Maiduguri.

Farouq who visited the state to condole with the people over the Zabarmari massacre, described as shocking the attacks on the innocent citizens, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed her to present the relief materials to families of the victims and others affected in the mindless attack.

Read also: ‘Killers of Borno farmers must not go unpunished, ‘Northern Elders Council tells FG

“It is shocking to imagine this act of gruesome murder by the insurgents. This cannot be justified under any guise.

“We are all aware that our religion is against what has happened to the innocent and hardworking farmers that were not only working to feed themselves, but contributing to the food security of the nation,” Farouq said.

Some of the items Farouq donated included 13,000 bags of 12.5kg rice, 13,000 bags of 12.5kg maize, 13,000 bags of 25kg beans, 1,300 kegs of vegetable oil, 2,116 cartons of seasoning, 1,083 cartons of tin tomato and 650 bags of salt.

The Minister also visited the Zabarmari community where she interacted with the community leaders and sympathized with them.

Join the conversation

Opinions