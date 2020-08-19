Nigerian govt set to resuscitate ailing industries –Minister

The Nigerian government has kicked off the process of rejuvenating comatose industries across the nation, the Minister of Industries, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo said on Tuesday.

He gave the revelation when he led a team of government officials on a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero.

Adebayo, who was represented by Tijani Babura, the ministry’s director of planning, said the visit was planned to inspect and evaluate the industries in question.

He added that the visit was also intended to see how those managing the operations of the industries in spite of the current economic challenges could be supported.

Read also: CBN sets up committee to revive textile industries within 4yrs

“After the inspection, we are going to report whatever we have seen back to our leaders so that we can see how and where to intervene.”

The Buhari administration, he said, is making efforts to firm up plans for tackling the challenges facing collapsed industries in the country.

“Industrial revival is a great pillar for creating job opportunities for the teeming youths in the country,” the minister said.

The Emir stated that the visit was timely considering the position of Kano as the commercial hub of West Africa.

He enjoined the team to speed up their work in order to achieve swift revival of the industries in Kano and across Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions