Nigerian govt sets 8,000MW power target by 2027

The Federal Government has set an ambitious target to generate and distribute at least 8,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity by the end of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first term in 2027.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, made this known on Thursday during the sixth edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Series held in Abuja.

He described the target as both “realistic and achievable,” citing significant progress recorded since the current administration came into office.

According to Adelabu, Nigeria has witnessed a 40 percent increase in electricity generation within just over a year, a notable feat in a sector long plagued by underinvestment and inefficiency.

“In the last quarter of 2025, the average daily generation and distribution stood at 5,700 megawatts, up from 4,100 megawatts recorded in the third quarter of 2023,” he said. “

This represents a growth of 1,600MW in less than 18 months, nearly 40 per cent improvement since we assumed office.”

Adelabu contrasted this recent progress with Nigeria’s decades-long struggle to expand its power output. He noted that it took the country nearly four decades, from 1984 to 2022, to double its generation capacity from 2,000MW to 4,000MW.

“Imagine if every administration since 1999 had consistently added 1,000MW annually. Nigeria would now have over 30,000MW of power,” he remarked, adding, “but we cannot continue to dwell on missed opportunities. The focus must be on building a sustainable trajectory moving forward.”

The minister credited the achievements to President Tinubu’s strong political will and prioritization of energy reform, describing the president as “a firm backer of efforts to reposition the power sector.”

Since assuming office in August 2023, Adelabu said the ministry has worked to stabilize and boost power supply, reaching a peak generation of 5,800MW within a short span—an achievement he says underscores the administration’s resolve.

While Nigeria’s power needs remain far above current supply levels, the minister said the 8,000MW target by 2027 is well within reach if the present momentum is maintained.

“The journey ahead is long, but for the first time in years, there’s a credible pathway. We are not just talking targets—we are laying the foundation and making measurable progress,” he stated.

