Politics
Nigerian govt sets new date for completion of Second Niger Bridge, blames sit-at-home order
Babatunde Raji Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, has announced a new target date for the completion of the ongoing Second Niger Bridge in the south-eastern part of the country.
Fashola, announced the new date during a Channels Television’s interview, Sunrise Daily, on Wednesday.
The minister, however, blamed the slow work on the bridge on the sit-at-home order initiated by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The Nigerian government had earlier shifted the completion date for the multi-billion naira bridge, linking Delta and Anambra States, from the earlier scheduled date of October, 2022 to the first quarter of 2024.
The new date was apparently meant to allow the Buhari-led administration take the honour of completing and commissioning the work it had started.
Fashola said while construction workers work on Saturdays, a 52-day loss cannot easily be made up for in construction work.
READ ALSO:SERAP, others urge Fashola to protect whistleblower in works ministry
“These dates keep shifting and people must remember that on the eastern side, our contractors have not been able to work on Mondays for almost two years and that has affected the completion date”, Fashola said.
The minister however promised that the new target date to deliver a perfectly completed Second-Niger Bridge will be April/May 2023.
He added that the bridge would be inevitably tolled to ensure that it is maintained to serve Nigerians for a number of years.
The Nigerian government had few days ago opened the bridge to ease transportation ahead of the Yuletide and New Year celebrations.
Fashola, however, noted that it would be closed to traffic on January 15, 2023.
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...