Nigerian govt sets up committee to build electric vehicle | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) has set up a 22-member project team to develop an electric vehicle.

Olorogun-John Inojeharho, chairman of the NITT governing council, who inaugurated the team in Zaria on Thursday urged the committee to work relentlessly towards achieving the conversion of fuel vehicles in the country to electric vehicle.

“The setting up of the project team was in compliance with the directives of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in 2019,” he said.

“The project is aimed at reducing emissions and pollution and the team is expected to develop a blueprint that will guide the evolution of the NITT model of an electric vehicle,”Inojeharhohe added.

“The team will also identify capacity development requirements for the sustenance of the new project and establish the necessity or technical support or partnership with other institutions or research bodies.”

Other terms of reference for the team Inojeharhohe added include, to evolve the technology/design framework of the NITT model of an electric vehicle, develop a prototype of the NITT electric vehicle, and promote the NITT model of electric vehicle in the Nigerian automobile industry.

“The team is also to determine the budgetary allocation to support the new project, identify capacity development requirements for the sustenance of the new project and establish the necessity or technical support or partnership with other institutions or research bodies,” he said.

