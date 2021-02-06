Nigerian govt sets up visitation panels for 47 new tertiary institutions

The Federal Government has set up visitation panels for the new tertiary institutions which include 25 Federal Polytechnics and 21 Colleges of Education, which were recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Announcing this in a statement on Friday, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, said the visitation panels to the polytechnics have five members and a secretary with a time frame of six weeks to complete their assignment and submit their reports to the government.

According to the Minister, the terms of reference of the panels included “examining the relationship between the institution and the various statutory bodies it interacts with, according to its law, for the purposes of supervision, planning, finance, discipline and guidance.”

Adamu added that “such bodies include the governing board, the supervising agency and the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The terms of reference include examining the quality of the leadership of the institution in terms of the role of the Governing Board, the head of institution and other principal office; examining the financial management of the institution over the recommended period and determine whether it was in compliance with appropriate regulations; and investigating the application of funds, particularly the special grants and loans meant for particular projects in order to determine the status of such projects and their relevance for further funding.

Other terms of reference are to “examine all academic programmes, policies and practices as well as the total academic and physical development, performance and direction of the institution and advise as to whether the desired targets have been met and how modifications may be made to achieve maximum academic productivity, excellence and service to the nation.

“Study the general atmosphere of the institution over the period in question. In particular, the general conduct and comportment of all personnel of the institution especially staff, students and managers and advise as to whether the correct training is being given and how necessary corrections may be made. This should include the relationship between the institution and the host community over the period.

“Study in detail the management structure and performance of the institution including fiscal, administrative, personnel and welfare policies and advise on ways to cut cost, reduce waste and continue to develop, if necessary by adaptation, rather than expansion in the face of attenuated resources.

“Examine the law establishing the institution and consider in what ways the law has been observed in all ramifications by the competent authorities and suggest any necessary modifications to the law in order to enable the institution achieve its objectives better.

“They are also to advise on any, and, all other aspects of the institution that they may consider to be of interest to both the visitor and the public; and to the attainment of the objectives for which the institution was set up.”

