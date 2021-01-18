Nigerian govt shares N20,000 each to 247 women under Miyetti Allah in Kebbi

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has launched the Federal Governments Special Cash Grant for Rural Women at the Fulani settlement of Hutawa in Kebbi State.

Under the scheme, about 247 Fulani women under the umbrella of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), will receive N20,000 each to improve their economic wellbeing and take care of their families.

Farouq made this disclosure in a statement, signed by her Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Anibeze, in Abuja on Sunday.

The Minister who visited the Fulani settlement located on the outskirts of Birnin Kebbi, expressed happiness at the economic empowerment training being given to the Fulani women by the Kebbi state government.

She said: “I am delighted to see that these Fulani women are being taught the modern methods of yoghurt production using cow milk. This will go a long way in empowering them to be self reliant and able to provide for their families.

“I enjoin all the Fulani women who have received this training by the Kebbi state government to put it to practice as this will also improve the economic status of not just the women but the state and country at large”.

The Federal Government’s Special Cash Grant for Rural women has so far been launched in 16 states including Plateau, Sokoto, Imo, Ebonyi, Nassarawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Bauchi, Taraba, Ekiti, Ondo, Adamawa, Gombe, Kano , Jigawa and Zamfara states.

